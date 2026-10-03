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recently, but briefly, accessible Chinese Foreign Ministry archives to shed light on a potentially consequential diplomatic opening before the 1962 India-China war. At meetings in Geneva in July 1962, Defence Minister V K Krishna Menon reportedly proposed territorial adjustments, followed by temporary arrangements to prevent clashes, including limits on military posts and maintaining distance between them. Chinese Vice Premier Chen Yi initially objected but then expressed willingness to explore such confidence-building measures and suggested a joint communique. Menon, however, referred the proposal back to the governments. Saran notes that Nehru’s Cabinet subsequently ruled out further talks, with the episode offering a revealing historical “what-if” about whether diplomacy might have delayed or prevented war.