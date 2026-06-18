Best of BS Opinion: India needs to fix its many governance failures

Today's second editorial argues
that the continued absence of a final report on the Air India AI171 crash
, one year after the disaster, is deepening uncertainty and denying closure to affected families. While investigations into complex aviation accidents require time, greater transparency about the inquiry’s progress is necessary. Preliminary findings pointing to fuel-control switch movement, without definitive attribution or full cockpit transcripts, have encouraged competing theories and public speculation. With international norms favouring either a final report or an interim update within a year, authorities must release conclusive findings promptly to strengthen accountability and improve aviation safety.
M S Sahoo
and Raghav Pandey argue
that a decade of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
has entrenched an unjust hierarchy that sidelines operational creditors in favour of financial creditors. They contend that legal changes and judicial deference to creditors’ commercial wisdom have enabled lenders to control both insolvency outcomes and the distribution of proceeds, creating an inherent conflict of interest. The authors reject the economic and constitutional rationale for this distinction, arguing that suppliers, who are mostly small and medium enterprises, also assess risk and create value. International practice, they note, grants operational creditors greater participation, making India’s framework unusually exclusionary.
The fatal Hauz Rani fire, nearly three decades after the Uphaar disaster, exposes not isolated failures but a persistent model of unsafe urban growth
, writes Amit Kapoor
. Drawing on his family’s personal loss in the Uphaar tragedy, he contends that India’s cities routinely prioritise density, speed, and rent extraction over safety and dignity. Informality, thus, is not an accident but an accepted mode of urban planning that leaves vulnerable residents with unsafe choices. Administrative responses remain reactive rather than preventive. Lasting change requires civic accountability and a renewed demand for liveable, lawful cities but it would appear Indian society has collectively lost its sense of morality as well as its powers of protest.
In his review of Suraj Milind Yengde's Caste: A Global Story, Amritesh Mukherjee says
the book is an ambitious account of how caste adapts
across geography, class, and modern institutions rather than dissolving with migration. The book argues that caste survives not through inertia but through reinvention, whether in diaspora communities, colonial categorisation, diplomatic practice, or contemporary social life. It challenges both conservative and progressive traditions for overlooking caste’s persistence and complexity. At the same time, it foregrounds histories of Dalit resistance, showing how anti-caste movements have evolved globally to contest exclusion and build new solidarities.