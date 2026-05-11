Best of BS Opinion: Manufacturing ambition, the next IT state and more

Our first editorial
today welcomes the Union government’s decision to fast-track approvals to foreign direct investment
(FDI) from China and other neighbouring land-border countries in 40 manufacturing sub-sectors within 60 days. It notes that the move reflects a growing recognition that India’s industrial ambitions require deeper integration with global supply chains, especially in areas such as rare-earth magnets, printed circuit boards, advanced battery components, display modules, machine tools and polysilicon wafers. However, the editorial warns that faster clearances alone will not solve India’s manufacturing challenge. Structural bottlenecks such as high logistics costs, skill shortages, rigid compliance systems, weak contract enforcement, land acquisition hurdles and high tariffs still need to be addressed through a coherent reform strategy.