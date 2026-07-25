Best of BS Opinion: Nationwide youth protests push govt on to the backfoot

Shyam Saran and Shekhar Gupta examine the crisis in education, R Gopalakrishnan calls for a new enterprise model, and Devangshu Datta weighs social media age bans

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)