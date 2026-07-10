Best of BS Opinion: Nato, remote work and economic resilience

Today's opinions examine the Nato summit, women's cash transfer schemes, global market risks after the Iran conflict, remote work and Mary Beard's exploration of the classics.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, center left, speaks with President Donald Trump, center right, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)