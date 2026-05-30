Best of BS Opinion: Quad relevance, fuel pricing, and a Cockroach Party

From the implications of warming US-China ties and the future of the Quad to fuel-pricing reforms, SpaceX governance and youth discontent, here are today's key opinion pieces

EAM S Jaishankar with US State Secy Marco Rubio (left) at the Quad foreign ministers’ meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI