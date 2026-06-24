Best of BS Opinion: RBI strategy, Greenspan's legacy, and Kolkata's renewal

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

points out today's first editorial piece. The Reserve Bank of India’s reported market intervention is presented as a prudent response after sustained balance of payments pressures and sizeable reserve drawdowns. With incentives encouraging foreign currency deposits and external borrowing, inflows are likely to increase, but much of this capital will eventually require repayment. The editorial contends that uncertain global financial conditions, continued competition for investment capital, and lingering geopolitical risks justify prioritising reserve accumulation and external stability over currency appreciation. Easing oil prices and the prospect of renewed capital inflows offer India an opportunity to rebuild foreign exchange reserves rather than support a stronger rupee,. The Reserve Bank of India’s reported market intervention is presented as a prudent response after sustained balance of payments pressures and sizeable reserve drawdowns. With incentives encouraging foreign currency deposits and external borrowing, inflows are likely to increase, but much of this capital will eventually require repayment. The editorial contends that uncertain global financial conditions, continued competition for investment capital, and lingering geopolitical risks justify prioritising reserve accumulation and external stability over currency appreciation.

notes our second editorial. His stewardship during the era of the The recently-deceased Alan Greenspan’s long tenure at the US Federal Reserve shaped modern central banking more than that of any policymaker in recent decades,. His stewardship during the era of the “great moderation” delivered low inflation, low unemploymen t, and greater policy transparency, establishing benchmarks for monetary management. Yet his legacy remains contested because policies associated with market support and light regulation arguably contributed to the global financial crisis that followed his departure. Greenspan’s experience illustrates a deeper institutional problem, namely that combining monetary policymaking and regulatory responsibilities can create incentives that undermine long-term financial stability. Tathagata Chatterji argues that political change in West Bengal has raised expectations of economic revival, but industrialisation alone will not deliver rapid gains. While infrastructure and manufacturing remain important, he contends that that political change in West Bengal has raised expectations of economic revival, but industrialisation alone will not deliver rapid gains. While infrastructure and manufacturing remain important, he contends that urban renewal offers a faster route to investment , jobs, and renewed confidence. Kolkata retains strong structural advantages, including skilled labour, connectivity, and affordability, yet outdated land regulation and planning constrain growth. Chatterji advocates repealing restrictive urban land laws, redeveloping dormant industrial land, and creating an integrated metropolitan strategy. Urban renewal, he argues, should be treated not as beautification but as economic transformation.