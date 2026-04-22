Best of BS Opinion: West Asia risks, RBI stance, AI, GDP debate

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.

notes our first editorial. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance, as outlined by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, reflects a preference for limited intervention to curb currency volatility, alongside tolerance for gradual rupee depreciation amid external imbalances. Yet risks are building. Higher crude prices have not fully fed into inflation, but a prolonged conflict could trigger broader price pressures and dampen growth, testing policy resilience. A rule-based monetary policy and clear communication from the central bank can be effective in this regard. The visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung to India underscores both the depth and underperformance of the partnership between the two nations. While Samsung symbolises Seoul’s role in India’s manufacturing rise, particularly in electronics, there remains significant untapped potential in industries like semiconductors, steel, and shipbuilding, notes our second editorial. As a fragile ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel nears expiry, prospects for a durable resolution remain uncertain despite continued dialogue. Recent talks have made little progress, while Washington’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has heightened risks. For India, the stakes are considerable, given its reliance on West Asia for energy, remittances and trade,. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance, as outlined by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, reflects a preference for limited intervention to curb currency volatility, alongside tolerance for gradual rupee depreciation amid external imbalances. Yet risks are building. Higher crude prices have not fully fed into inflation, but a prolonged conflict could trigger broader price pressures and dampen growth, testing policy resilience. A rule-based monetary policy and clear communication from the central bank can be effective in this regard.The visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung to India underscores both the depth and underperformance of the partnership between the two nations. While Samsung symbolises Seoul’s role in India’s manufacturing rise, particularly in electronics, there remains significant untapped potential in industries like semiconductors, steel, and shipbuilding, South Korea’s technological expertise positions it as a critical partner in advancing India’s industrial ambitions and supply chain resilience. Strategically, cooperation extends beyond economics. Seoul’s evolving foreign policy, marked by greater defence exports and Indo-Pacific engagement, aligns with India’s priorities. Both nations share an interest in reducing dependence on China-dominated supply chains and ensuring maritime resilience. Ultimately, a stronger partnership reflects a shared imperative: securing a stable Indo-Pacific amid shifting global uncertainties.