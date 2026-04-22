Best of BS Opinion: West Asia risks, RBI stance, AI, GDP debate

The ongoing conflict in West Asia poses a significant macroeconomic shock to India, exposing vulnerabilities rooted in its dependence on imported energy, constrained fiscal space and a fragile external balance. While the government has temporarily cushioned the immediate impact by cutting excise duties on fuel, such measures are fiscally costly and unlikely to offset sustained global price pressures. This necessitates a recalibration of fiscal strategy, writes AK Bhattacharya in his column
. The Centre’s consolidation path - targeting lower deficits and debt ratios
- will likely need revision as subsidy burdens rise, particularly on fertilisers, and as revenues come under strain. Slower growth would further weaken tax collections and corporate performance, especially if disruptions deepen in the MSME sector. External risks are also intensifying: A widening current account deficit, coupled with declining foreign investment inflows and vulnerable remittance streams, compounds the challenge. With additional uncertainties such as a weaker monsoon due to EL Nino, the government will need to reassess its macroeconomic assumptions and prepare for a more difficult adjustment path.
Debate over India’s GDP figures - covering methods, revisions and interpretation - reflects a deeper challenge: measuring an economy that is inherently uneven and regionally concentrated. While national accounts can reconcile disparate signals into a coherent whole, this coherence breaks down at finer geographic levels, argues Nikita Kwatra
. India’s statistical architecture is strongest at national and state levels
, where these limitations can be smoothed over. At finer spatial levels, it often falls back on proxy-based allocations and top-down assumptions. These methods produce neat numbers, but often miss underlying spatial dynamics. Although new data sources, such as GST filings and satellite imagery, offer greater visibility, they provide only partial traces rather than definitive measures of economic activity. The core challenge, therefore, is interpretative rather than purely statistical. The choice, then, is not between precision and approximation, but between developing a more grounded understanding of local economic change or continuing to plan with only partial visibility.
In Taming the Dragon: A Manifesto for a New Modus Vivendi with China
, edited by Manoj Kewalramani, the contributors seek to offer a prescriptive guide to navigating India–China relations in a fraught post-Galwan landscape. In her review of this collection of essays, Gunjan Singh says
the volume succeeds in clearly diagnosing the structural drivers of Sino-Indian rivalry - political mistrust, economic imbalance, and an enduring power asymmetry - while situating them within a broader geopolitical context. Where the book falters, however, is in its central promise of actionable insight. Its policy recommendations, which include renewed confidence-building measures to enhanced domestic capacity, are familiar and largely unoriginal. The analysis underscores the persistence of a “structural deficit of mutual assurance”, yet offers limited clarity on how to bridge it. Ultimately, the book reinforces a well-established conclusion: India’s strategic leverage hinges on strengthening its own economic and military capabilities.