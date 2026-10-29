Best of Opinion: Small exporters need govt support in the face of CBAM

Today's editorials and columns examine India's financial sector, gender gaps in apprenticeships, UK-EU carbon-border rules, China's economic vulnerabilities and a book exploring Aligarh's history

India's exporters, particularly MSMEs, face growing compliance challenges as the UK and EU implement their Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulations. | Illustration : Binay Sinha