Best of Opinion: Tax reform must be guided by long-term economic objectives

Today's editorials and columns examine foreign portfolio outflows, municipal governance, capital-gains taxation, RBI liquidity management and a book exploring the science of brain health

R Kavita Rao, director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, advocates a review of securities transaction tax and a stable capital taxation framework amid foreign investor outflows and rupee depreciation. | Illustration: Binay Sinha