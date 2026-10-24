Best of Opinion: Global prosperity can no longer be taken for granted

Today's columns examine India's growing cyber risks, uncertainty over Nitish Kumar's political succession, the strategic value of Reliance's Jamnagar refinery and the changing language of Gen Z.

Rising AI-driven cyber threats, financial instability and geopolitical tensions pose growing risks to India's economic security, underscoring the need for stronger preventive measures. | Illustration: Binay Sinha