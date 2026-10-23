Best of Opinion: Will El Niño's delayed fallout show up in H2FY27?

Hello and welcome to Best of Business Standard Opinion, our wrap of the day's editorial page.

Today’s first editorial argues that SBI’s disclosure of exposed customer records underscores the need to treat cybersecurity as a customer-protection issue. Personal details can make fraud more convincing, while AI tools can exploit familiar security weaknesses at speed and scale. The editorial calls for prompt customer notification when material data exposure is credibly suspected, alongside enforceable standards for API, cloud, third-party and AI-agent security. Delhi’s early move to invoke the first stage of Grap is a welcome but untested response to worsening air quality. Its impact will depend on enforcement, weather and seasonal sources such as stubble burning and fireworks. Neighbouring cities and rural districts also need coordinated measures, with the National Capital Region Planning Board helping align urban action. Without this wider effort, city-level plans will remain largely ineffective, says today’s second editorial

Despite a 12.6 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit and a super El Niño, kharif sowing area fell just 1.2 per cent in 2026, but Nikhil Gupta cautions against interpreting this as evidence of limited economic damage. Historical data show that yields and agricultural output typically fall sharply during El Niño years, with the effects concentrated in the second half. Gupta expects agricultural GVA growth to slow to 1.4 per cent in FY27 from 3 per cent in FY26, alongside weaker rural wages and consumption. Including fiscal constraints, inflation and base effects, he expects overall GVA and GDP growth to fall below 6 per cent in the second half.

The European Union’s tightening steel import rules reflects a broader shift from tariff barriers to complex regulatory requirements covering emissions, sustainability, traceability and supply chains. Sangeeth Selvaraju and Prachi Priya argue that measures such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and corporate sustainability rules are raising compliance costs for exporters, even where free-trade agreements eliminate tariffs. Restrictions on waste shipments could also limit access to recycled raw materials outside Europe. For India, the authors recommend inter-ministerial coordination, a regulatory help desk under the India-EU FTA, systematic tracking of compliance costs and coalitions with developing countries. Industry must also invest in traceability, emissions measurement and shared compliance support for smaller firms.