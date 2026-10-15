AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks FIR over police assault during Delhi protests

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday filed a written complaint to the police commissioner alleging "life-threatening" physical assault on him during the recent protests.

Bharadwaj demanded that an FIR be filed for "criminal conspiracy" and an independent investigation be conducted into a "dangerous, life-threatening pattern of physical assault" on him by Delhi Police and other security forces deployed at the time.

"I am writing to file a formal, consolidated complaint regarding three highly severe and dangerous incidents of physical assault inflicted upon me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during public gatherings in Delhi. The nature, execution and recurrence of these attacks clearly demonstrate that they are not routine measures for crowd control," Bharadwaj said in his letter.