ABVP's campus wins energise BJP, but Biju Janata Dal retains its footing

Former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik’s October 20 call for the immediate release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders detained in Delhi, according to many, signalled an effort to reconnect with young voters ahead of Odisha’s panchayat and urban local body elections early next year.

“Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention,” Patnaik wrote on social media, referring to CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das, detained after unfurling the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar. He urged the judiciary and executive to ensure that young people retained faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights.

ABVP candidates won the president’s post in eight of 13 state-run universities, with the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) taking the remaining five. Both organisations claimed victories in 60 per cent of the 325 colleges that voted. According to the Higher Education Department, 6,649 candidates contested across the colleges and universities. The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) finished a distant third.

For a leader known for choosing his words sparingly, the comment was significant and came days after Odisha’s student union elections, held on October 15 for the first time in eight years. The results favoured the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) —the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is also the fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — while the BJD’s student organisation retained significant ground.

Majhi also accused the previous BJD government of suspending campus elections since 2018 for political reasons, saying the BJP had fulfilled its promise to restore democracy on campuses. Former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha, struck a more measured note, saying electoral success and failure offered lessons to both sides.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the ABVP’s performance in Odisha, Delhi and Punjab, saying the victories reflected youth support for a “Nation First” ideology and were “a stern response to the anti-national forces”. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the results as evidence of Gen Z’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The elections were marked by allegations of government interference, political involvement, money power and violence, underscoring the stakes for parties seeking to mobilise younger voters.

The ABVP’s gains could give the BJP an organisational advantage ahead of the three-tier panchayat elections, but translating campus victories into rural votes will be harder. The BJD retains a broad regional network, while Patnaik continues to command considerable public appeal.

Remarks of BJP leaders refl­ect the political significance of the campus results for the party as its government faces scrutiny over employment, welfare delivery and the implementation of campaign promises. Reg­ionally, the ABVP perform­ed strongly in western Odisha, while the BCJD held its ground in coastal and northern districts. Southern and central Odisha remained more evenly contested.

Gyana Ranjan Swain, a professor of political science, said student polls might have limited bearing on rural elections, which are shaped by local issues. They nevertheless give parties an opportunity to identify young leaders, strengthen local contacts and prepare cadres for the rural contest.

The student poll results offer the ruling party an opportunity to challenge perceptions that its support among younger voters is weakening amid protests over examination irregularities, unemployment and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. But the outcome is not necessarily a verdict on the government’s performance.

The BJP ended the BJD’s 24-year rule in 2024 on a promise of change. Since taking office, it has faced criticism over employment, welfare delivery and the pace of implementing its commitments.

The uneven results suggest the BJP must consolidate its gains in western Odisha and make further inroads into coastal districts, while maintaining its presence in southern and central regions, Swain said. Delivery of welfare schemes and campaign promises could prove as important as the broader political narrative.

For the BJP, the test is whether local leaders can demonstrate tangible improveme­nts since 2024. The BJD, mean-­ while, must show that its electoral defeat did not erode its gras­sroots organisation and that it can remain competitive without the advantages of incumbency.