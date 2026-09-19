Home / Politics / ABVP wins 3 DUSU posts; independent Deepanshu Shokeen takes VP position

ABVP wins 3 DUSU posts; independent Deepanshu Shokeen takes VP position

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions

ABVP wins three central panel posts in Delhi University student polls
Police personnel stand guard ahead of the 'Delhi University Students' Union' ('DUSU') elections, in New Delhi (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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The RSS-affiliated ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the high-profile Delhi University Students' Union election, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes, emerging victorious after he was not given the NSUI ticket.

For the joint secretary's post, ABVP's candidate secured 16,615 votes against 15,778 votes polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate.

In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.

Last year, the ABVP had won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ABVPDUSU pollsDUSU elections

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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