Mamata Banerjee raises monthly honorarium for purohits, muezzins by ₹500

Hours before the scheduled announcement of assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins.

With the revision, the beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said in an X post.

The chief minister said the state government has approved all fresh applications submitted by purohits and muezzins for the honorarium.

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government," Banerjee said. Highlighting the government's stance on religious harmony and support for traditional institutions, she added, "We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve." Political observers said the announcement assumes significance as the state prepares for the assembly elections, with political parties stepping up outreach to various community groups.