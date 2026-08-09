Alliances, infighting and more: The battle for 2027 begins in five states

However, UP has thrown the biggest surprise so far. On Thursday, Governor Anandiben Patel flagged in her address at the convocation ceremony of Deen Dayal Gorakhpur University the poor quality of food, lackadaisical upkeep of hostels as well as mess and canteen arrangements. “Some people may not like what I am saying, but shortcomings have to be pointed out. These deficiencies should be rectified within the next three months. This is Gorakhpur, where our CM himself resides. If such shortcomings exist here, then what will happen?” she said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was elected as the MP from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency five times consecutively from 1998 to 2014. He also heads the Gorakhpur math. Yadav jibed on ‘X’ that the internal clashes within the BJP have turned its so-called ‘double-engine’ government into a ‘trouble-engine’ government’”.