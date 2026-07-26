Anti-paper leak Bill on agenda, stage set for House showdown on Monday

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh is scheduled to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means Amendment) Bill, 2026. The imprisonment for any person resorting to unfair means is being increased to 5-10 years, and the fine is being increased to ₹50 lakh. The penalty on service providers found guilty are set to be raised to ₹5 crore. If found guilty, such a firm will be barred from conducting any public examination for 8 years. Senior management of the firm found guilty will face imprisonment of not less than five years, which may also extend to 10 years, and face a fine of ₹5 crore. For organised crime, it prescribes minimum jail for n7 years, and a penalty of ₹10 crore. The amendments also seek to empower the government to set up a special task force. - BS Reporter