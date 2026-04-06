Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 election

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination papers for the April 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.

She filed the papers in the presence of her party colleagues Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif as well as Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and state minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The three parties comprise the ruling Mahayuti.

Before filing her nomination papers, she made an emotional appeal to the people of Baramati to stand by her in the same way as they always supported her late husband Ajit Pawar.

The death of then Deputy CM and NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 necessitated the Baramati assembly bypoll. Sunetra Pawar said she was committed to carrying forward his legacy of development. Describing Ajit Pawar's demise as a "profound loss" not just for her family but for the entire state, she said, "Never in our dreams did we imagine that such a bypoll would take place. Every aspect of Baramati carries Ajit dada's touch. Despite my grief, I have decided to step out and stand with the people." "You have always given Ajit dada record-breaking victories. This is the first election without him. I am confident you will extend the same love and support to me," she said.