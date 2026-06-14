BJD at a crossroads as defections test Naveen Patnaik's leadership
Naveen Patnaik's party faces internal churn after the 2024 polls with the BJP strengthening its Odisha footholdHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
Naveen Patnaik's party faces internal churn after the 2024 polls with the BJP strengthening its Odisha footholdHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 11:08 PM IST