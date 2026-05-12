BJP Bengal president signals new land policy for industrial growth

In its first interaction with members of industry after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ’s) historic victory in Bengal, state president Samik Bhattacharya said the government would introduce a new land policy and urged businesses to expand in the state without fear, assuring them of a more industry-friendly environment.

Bhattacharya clarified that he was not part of the government, but outlined a blueprint for industry that hinted at changes to land policy, a revisit of the Urban Land Ceiling law, and a rethink on the state’s stance towards special economic zones (SEZs).

Addressing members of The Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) at its 139th annual general meeting, he said big industries must come to West Bengal. “There is no future otherwise.”

Referring to Operation Barga, a land reform initiative of the Left Front government, Bhattacharya said, “Land reforms happened in this state — about 82 per cent of the land is owned by small farmers. Without government intervention or a land policy, industrial revival in Bengal will never be possible,” he added. He assured industry that in future, no political party worker would come asking for money if someone wanted to build a factory. “There will be no land-related obstacles. We will bring in a new land policy.” Citing Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra, Bhattacharya said the model that succeeded was: if 1,000 acres is needed, acquire 1,100 acres. “After development, return 100 acres appropriately to those whose land was acquired.”

Government intervention in land acquisition would mark a departure from the Trinamool Congress government’s stance, which has steered clear of acquiring land for industry since coming to power in 2011 on the back of land agitation movements. Bhattacharya said the party promised people not just coexistence between agriculture and industry, but a partnership of farmers in industry. The landless became landowners, he pointed out. “That was social engineering, a social transformation. But unfortunately, we failed to bring about the next stage: a cooperative movement.” Bhattacharya also pointed out that there is no contract farming in the state and added that land ceiling laws were a major obstacle. “We are thinking about removing them.”

Reiterating that he was not speaking on behalf of the government, he said, “I am not part of the West Bengal government. But I want to assure you that the government being formed here will be the government of West Bengal — not a BJP government.” In the past, the line separating party and government had disappeared. “We intend to restore and strengthen it.” On the sidelines of the meeting, he said it was the responsibility of the current government to create an industry-friendly environment in West Bengal. “Our only aim is that industry grows, foreign direct investment increases, and the flight of capital stops. Our educated young generation should no longer have to leave the state in search of jobs,” he said.