BJP MP's CIA claim on Biju Patnaik sparks outrage across Odisha

Controversial remarks by Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand, linking Odisha's revered former chief minister Biju Patnaik to alleged India-US intelligence cooperation during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict sparked a political storm in Odisha, triggering sharp reactions from leaders cutting across party lines who defended the late leader’s patriotism and global stature.

The controversy stemmed from Dubey’s public statements citing declassified CIA documents, in which he portrayed Biju Patnaik as a key intermediary between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and American officials. Referring to historical episodes such as Patnaik’s visit to Washington, the use of Odisha’s Charbatia airbase for U-2 reconnaissance flights and the installation of a surveillance device on Nanda Devi, Dubey argued that these developments reflected deeper India-US collaboration following the 1962 war with China.

"...America sent its troops and CIA agents to Tibet, knowing that China would one day take over Tibet. The Dalai Lama and his brother were in constant contact with the US government. Nehru fought the entire 1962 war with China with American money and in collaboration with CIA agents. Biju Patnaik, the then Chief Minister of Odisha, was a link between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru...," he had told mediapersons on Saturday. His remarks, however, drew immediate and widespread condemnation in Odisha, with political leaders accusing him of distorting history and undermining the legacy of a great freedom fighter and one of the state’s most revered figures.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik reacted strongly, terming the comments “outrageous”. Questioning Dubey’s understanding of history, Naveen said his father had worked closely with Nehru during the Chinese conflict and was deeply committed to defending the country. He added that Biju Patnaik had been entrusted with strategic responsibilities at the highest level and had shown exceptional resolve during the crisis. "Surprised to hear the outrageous things said about Biju Babu by a BJP MP. I don’t think he knows that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given him an office next to his in Delhi while he was still Chief Minister of Odisha to help with strategy during the Chinese conflict and fight the Chinese. I was about 13 years old then, but I remember how furious Biju Babu was with the Chinese attack and how much he did to repel it. I think the MP needs some mental doctor’s attention," Naveen told mediapersons on Monday.

The BJD escalated its protest with Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, which is chaired by Dubey. Calling the remarks “outrageous, false and irresponsible,” Patra said he could not, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who made “disrespectful” statements about a national icon. He also raised the issue in the Upper House on Monday before staging a walkout, asserting that attempts to malign Biju Patnaik’s legacy were unacceptable. Patra described the former chief minister as an “international stalwart” who played a pivotal role in India’s global diplomacy, highlighting his contributions ranging from the freedom struggle to international missions such as aiding Indonesia’s independence movement. He said linking such a figure to “disparaging references” reflected poorly on those making the claims.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJD leader Santrupt Misra, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, accused Dubey of engaging in “malicious and politically motivated” attempts to divert attention from contemporary issues. He emphasised that Biju Patnaik’s international engagements were undertaken with the full knowledge and backing of the Government of India and were consistent with the country’s diplomatic practices. Drawing parallels with global figures such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaswant Singh, Henry Kissinger and Tony Blair, he said governments have historically relied on trusted individuals as strategic envoys. Misra further argued that questioning Patnaik’s role amounted to an “insult to India’s diplomatic history” and an affront to Odia pride, asserting that no revisionist narrative could diminish his contributions to nation-building and Odisha’s development.

Significantly, the backlash was not limited to opposition parties. Senior BJP leader and national vice-president Baijayant Panda also defended Biju Patnaik, describing him as a “towering personality” and “one of the greatest patriots of modern India.” He said Patnaik’s contributions as a pilot, industrialist, political leader and global troubleshooter played a crucial role in strengthening the country, and termed any aspersions on his patriotism as “ludicrous” and “totally unacceptable.” "Biju uncle was a towering personality, not just Odisha's tallest leader of his era, but among the leading lights of the nation. Most importantly, he was one of the greatest patriots of modern Bharat. National pride burned deep in his veins & he dedicated his life to liberating India & uplifting Odisha...His heroic missions, diplomatic & defence initiatives all contributed to strengthening our fledgling republic," Panda wrote in a social media post.

BJP MLA Babu Singh said Biju Babu was not merely a people's leader; he was ceaselessly devoted to the service of Odisha and the Odia people till he breathed his last. "I strongly condemn the remarks made against him. No matter who the individual may be, such comments against a people's leader like Biju Babu are utterly unacceptable. Those who are speaking out against him should refrain from such malicious attempts and publicly offer an unconditional apology for their mistake," he posted on X. Amid the escalating row, Dubey sought to clarify his position, insisting that his remarks were aimed at criticising the Congress and not Biju Patnaik personally. He reiterated that the BJP has always respected Patnaik and claimed that he had not levelled any allegations against him. Responding to the outrage, Dubey said he was willing to explain his statements if they had hurt sentiments, while maintaining that he was presenting historical facts related to the Nehru era.

Who is Biju Patnaik? Biju Patnaik (Bijayananda Patnaik) was one of India’s most prominent political leaders, freedom fighters, aviators and international figures, remembered especially for his bold personality and global exploits. Born on March 5, 1916, in Cuttack, Patnaik played an active role in India’s independence movement. He worked as a pilot and used his aviation skills to support nationalist activities against British rule. A daring aviator and wartime hero, he gained international fame for his courage as a pilot. During World War II, he flew risky missions and supported Allied forces. One of his most celebrated acts was rescuing Indonesian leaders during their independence struggle against Dutch colonial rule, for which he was awarded the Bhumiputra (son of the soil) title, an honour rarely given to foreigners by the Indonesian government. He was also awarded honorary citizenship of Indonesia and received the Bintang Jasa Utama (Highest Service Star) award.