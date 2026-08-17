BJP announces new team under chief Nitin Nabin: Check full list of leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, appointing Union minister Piyush Goyal as national treasurer and naming 13 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 16 national secretaries.

The appointments will come into effect immediately, according to a press release issued by the BJP's central office.

PM congratulates newly-appointed BJP officials Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly-appointed national office bearers of the BJP and said the team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. The party retained BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation), while Shivprakash and Saudan Singh were appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

"Congratulations to the newly appointed national office bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," Modi said on X. Piyush Goyal named BJP national treasurer Commerce Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal has been appointed national treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal will serve as national joint treasurer. The list of 16 national secretaries includes Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Bhola Singh, Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak and Sangeeta Yadav.

Anil Antony, M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash have also been appointed national secretaries. Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav among 13 BJP vice-presidents Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav and D Purandeshwari are among the 13 leaders appointed national vice-presidents. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat and former Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar have also been named vice presidents, along with Manpreet Singh Badal and Tariq Mansoor. Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Madhuchandra Kar have been retained as vice-presidents. Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Lal Singh Arya and M Nagaraja complete the 13-member list.

The appointments give representation to leaders from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb among eight BJP general secretaries Former Union minister Smriti Irani and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb are among the eight national general secretaries named in the new team. Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are also part of the list, alongside Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia. Separately, Tarun Chugh has been appointed central office in-charge, while Mahendra Pandey will serve as central office secretary.

Sambit Patra named North-East coordinator Sambit Patra has been appointed the party's North-East coordinator, with Rajiv Babbar named North-East joint coordinator. Vishnu Datt Sharma will serve as the coordinator for all cells, while Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy have been appointed joint coordinators. The BJP also named presidents for seven of its morchas. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha and Roop Kumari Choudhary the Mahila Morcha. Amarpal Maurya has been named OBC Morcha president and Bansilal Gurjar will head the Kisan Morcha. Shivesh Kumar Ram will lead the SC Morcha, Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.