BJP or BJD? Odisha's investment surge rekindles the battle for credit

“Several big-ticket projects are leaving the state because of failures in facilitating land, timely clearances and maintaining law and order. Most of the projects grounded or commissioned in the past two years were initiated during the BJD government. Foundation stone of some of the big-ticket projects including that of JSW Steel in Jagatsinghpur district, ACME facility in Ganjam and a couple of semiconductor units was laid during the BJD regime,” Mishra told Business Standard.