BJP's Nabin, Nepal's Lamichhane discuss Gen Z's growing role in politics

During their meeting here on Tuesday, Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national president, discussed “the growing role and potential of Gen Z in politics, especially in shaping democratic participation, public discourse and future leadership,” the BJP said. Lamichhane, 51, along with a delegation comprising senior party leaders, is on a visit to India on the invitation of 46-year-old Nabin, the youngest ever BJP national chief. Lamichhane also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day. "Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity," Jaishankar posted on X.

According to a statement by BJP foreign affairs department in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the two leaders discussed the role of Gen Z in politics. BJP chief Nabin shared insights into the party's journey, ideology, organisational structure and its people-centric approach to political engagement during his discussion with the Nepalese leader. The RSP secured a massive win in Nepal's elections held earlier this year, following last year's Gen Z protests that ousted the government. In a related development, India on Tuesday categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought involvement of China and the UK to address the long-standing dispute.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of the border issue and that close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated. "While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the course of the Gandak river has resulted in this situation," he said. "In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of No-Man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary which are currently being mapped jointly," he added. Shah, the rapper-turned-politician, said in Nepalese Parliament on Sunday that apart from discussions with India on the border dispute, Nepal was in touch with China and Britain as well. "Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," he said.