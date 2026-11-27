The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation Constitution Amendment Bill. While copies of the Bill were yet to be circulated among lawmakers, government sources asserted that the fresh Bill hard-coded in its text a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats for all states. The formula, they said, would assuage the concerns of the southern states and help pave the way for its passage in the special session of Parliament next week.

In April, the government had insisted that no state’s share of seats in the Lok Sabha would decline, but did not include any such guarantee in the text of the Bill. The Bill fell 54 votes short of the two-thirds mark, which is required for the passage of a constitutional amendment. But the arithmetic has changed since that defeat nearly eight months ago.

The split in the Trinamool Congress led to 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs joining the fledgling Nationalist Citizens Party of India, which is now a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Six of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s MPs joined the Shiv Sena, and the return of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has one Lok Sabha MP, to the NDA has increased the NDA’s numbers. There were indications on Friday evening that the government's proposal of a 50 per cent increase in seats for all states based on the 1971 Census, and delimitation based on the 2011 Census, could persuade the Congress’ current and former allies, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, and the DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs. The two parties had helped defeat a similar Bill during the hastily convened special session in mid-April this year. There were also fears in the Opposition camp that several of its MPs could be absent on the day of voting on the Bill.

The Congress convened a meeting of its INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc for Saturday morning and invited former ally DMK. Its Parliamentary Strategy Group held a meeting on Friday evening, and the party later alleged that the ultimate objective of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the gerrymandering of constituencies, as was done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, in the garb of women’s reservation. The party said the BJP has “treated the Election Commission like a puppet”, and a delimitation exercise will follow a similar course. In Chennai, DMK president M K Stalin said that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced. He also hit out at the Congress party, which joined the TVK alliance and the government led by it after the DMK was defeated in the Assembly polls held earlier this year. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc’s meeting on Saturday as her father, Sharad Pawar, was ailing, but another leader said the party would support the Bill.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The treasury benches said the move would pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general election. The fresh Bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw constituencies following the increase in seats. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth. The government has called for a four-day special sitting — November 30 and December 1 in the Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in the Rajya Sabha.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal appealed to Opposition parties to ensure that the delimitation Bill includes a provision that, instead of a single retired judge, there should be a retired judge nominated by the government and another nominated by the Opposition, with both together choosing a third judge to form a three-member delimitation panel. Sibal also highlighted the delay in the case seeking the disqualification of TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebels. Sibal claimed that Parliament would be "defanged", with no debates or transparency. Between April and now, the BJP has used all its might and persuasive power through agencies and other means to persuade some members who are part of the Opposition to agree to this formula, he claimed.