CJP calls for nationwide protest on July 24 against police brutality

After violence erupted between Cockroach Janta Party supporters and Delhi Police on Wednesday night, the outfit has now called for a nationwide protest against police brutality on Friday. While taking to X, CJP invited people to stand in solidarity with the victims of police brutality.

The post also asked student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics. Once that is achieved, supporters of the movement have then been asked to read out the students’ demands in front of a full gathering and show solidarity for those who faced police brutality. One of the key demands remains the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

ALSO READ: May cancel passport of CJP protestors involved in violence: Delhi Police The post also contained a link to a detailed memorandum which educates people on what their rights are, how they can connect with each other, and what they have to carry to the protests. Notably, after this post, ANI shared visuals from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where students were seen protesting against the police lathi-charge on protestors in Delhi and rising issues of unemployment What happened on Wednesday night Violence erupted near Jantar Mantar , Parliament Street, Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place on Wednesday night as police responded to reports of disorder. Police officers alleged that sections of the crowd hurled bottles, stones and bricks, while some personnel were assaulted with sticks and other weapons. The CJP has also accused Delhi police of using excessive force.