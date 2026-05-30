Home / Politics / Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul's dig at PM

Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul's dig at PM

Gandhi had on Friday said Modi's silence on the CBSE debacle and inaction against the education minister showed he cared only about the survival of his government and not the future of students

Rahul Gandhi
The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable: Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 2:43 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "completely destroyed" the country's education system and said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru".

His remarks came after the National Testing Agency said the CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly."  "Claims of being a 'vishwaguru', but are unable to conduct even a single examination within the country -- Modi Ji has completely destroyed the entire education system," Gandhi said.

"The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, attacking the PM.

Gandhi had on Friday said Modi's silence on the CBSE debacle and inaction against the education minister showed he cared only about the survival of his government and not the future of lakhs of students.

The Congress leader had also shared a video of his earlier interaction with students who had taken the NEET exam and expressed their concerns over the exam system in the wake of the paper leak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

D K Shivakumar meets Karnataka Guv ahead of CLP meeting to elect new leader

ED party wiped out: Kejriwal thanks Punjab voters as AAP sweeps civic polls

Siddaramaiah quits as Karnataka CM, clears path for D K Shivakumar

BJP organisational rejig could pave way for Union Cabinet reshuffle

BJP appoints Harsh Malhotra Delhi unit chief in organisational reshuffle

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiEntrance Examsentrance testCBSE Class 12 Result

First Published: May 30 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story