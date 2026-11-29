A delegation of top Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met DMK chief M K Stalin here to persuade him to not back the Centre's Delimitation Bill.

Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were part of the delegation.

Stalin received the top leaders upon their arrival at his Alwarpet residence.

DMK youth wing secretary and TN Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, party leaders Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and MPs were present during the talks.