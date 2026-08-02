E20 debate shifts into high gear amid protests and political heat

The controversy has also reached the Bombay High Court. Later this week, the court is scheduled to hear Gadkari’s suit against Meta, X Corp, Google LLC and unidentified persons over allegedly defamatory deepfakes and AI-generated posts related to the ethanol policy. During the previous hearing on July 28, Gadkari sought the immediate removal of fabricated content and an injunction against its circulation. His plea contends that unknown individuals falsely portrayed him as personally responsible for the programme and alleged that he and his family had profited from it. The next hearing is on August 5.