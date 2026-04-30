EC approves 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as official name for Kavitha's party

The Election Commission has approved 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as the official name of the new political party launched by K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, from among five options submitted before it.

Kavitha announced the launch of her political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), on April 25.

In a post on X, Kavitha said, "Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), it is! We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done in the last two decades as Telangana Jagruthi." She further said they received a letter of approval from the EC in person about the name of the party.