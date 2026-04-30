Home / Politics / EC approves 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as official name for Kavitha's party

EC approves 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as official name for Kavitha's party

Kavitha announced the launch of her political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), on April 25

K Kavitha
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha addresses the gathering as she launches a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), in Hyderabad.(File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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The Election Commission has approved 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as the official name of the new political party launched by K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, from among five options submitted before it.

Kavitha announced the launch of her political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), on April 25.

In a post on X, Kavitha said, "Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), it is! We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done in the last two decades as Telangana Jagruthi."  She further said they received a letter of approval from the EC in person about the name of the party.

Expressing her gratitude to the Election Commission of India, she said the party would abide by the rules and regulations.

"In January 2026, following standard EC protocol, we submitted five name choices, and the Election Commission has officially granted our third choice. The only one with the acronym TRS. Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony !!," she further said.

Kavitha, who announced her party's name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a "changed man" who has become "soulless".

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR's ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaTelanganaPolitics News

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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