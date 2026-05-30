ED party wiped out: Kejriwal thanks Punjab voters as AAP sweeps civic polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, in a veiled attack at the Bhartiya Janata Party, said that the "ED Party, which harassed people by conducting raids on small traders in Punjab," has been wiped out.

Taking it to X, Kejriwal, expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for casting the historic vote and entrusting the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2026 Civic Poll.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Punjab for the spectacular victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the urban areas of Punjab. Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government," he said.

"We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future. The ED party has been wiped out. The ED party, which harassed people by conducting so many raids on small traders in Punjab, has today been avenged by the people," he added. In a video attached to the post, Kejriwal said that AAP's dominance in the Punjab Civic Polls 2026 is an answer to the narrative being pushed by the "ED Party", suggesting that it has a stronghold on the urban areas. "There was also a narrative being pushed by the 'ED party' (referring to the BJP), claiming they were strong in the cities. Today, it is clear that the 'ED party' has been completely wiped out from the urban areas," he said.

He further criticised the BJP, saying that the party faced defeat as a result of its misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct raids on small traders, particularly Hindu traders in Punjab. "This is especially because of the way the 'ED party' misused the ED (Enforcement Directorate) to conduct raids on small traders across Punjab in recent days. The manner in which ordinary traders, particularly Hindu traders, were harassed by the ED in Punjab has backfired. The people have taken revenge against them, resulting in their complete washout across the state," he said. Kejriwal, in a separate X post, claimed that the "ED Party" is planning raids on multiple traders, advising the traders to remain vigilant.

"Following the results of today's body elections, in the coming days, the ED party is planning ED raids on several traders. All traders should remain vigilant. Our government is fully standing with all traders. The ED party must be completely driven out of Punjab," he said. Aam Aadmi Party swept the Nagar Panchayat polls in Punjab, winning 105 of 246 wards, while results for Municipal Councils showed AAP leading with 630 wards out of 1,272 where results have been declared, according to election reports for the General Elections to Municipalities-2026 held on May 26. In the Nagar Panchayat elections, AAP won 105 wards, followed by Shiromani Akali Dal with 66, Independents with 48, Congress with 26, BSP with 1, and BJP drew a blank. The total includes 28 unopposed winners. AAP recorded clean sweeps in several municipalities, including Kot Ise Khan in Moga with 12 of 13 wards, Rayya in Amritsar with 11 of 13, Mehraj in Bathinda with 10 of 13, Lohian Khas in Jalandhar with 10 of 13, and Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran with 10 of 13. SAD performed strongly in Bathinda's Kot Shamir, winning 9 of 13 wards, and Maluka with 8 of 11. Independents dominated in Amargarh, Boha and Joga, winning 7 wards each.