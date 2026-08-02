Focus of TN Budget will shift to investment from expenditure: Chakravarty

No, no. The chief minister doesn’t turn to me often for advice. We (Congress) are an alliance partner, so to the extent we can help, we will. The state’s finances are not particularly healthy. Its debt levels have gone up nearly six times in the last 10 years. Its interest burden is one of the highest among the larger states. Committed expenditure is almost 65 per cent of the revenues received, which is very high. It is a precarious situation. The chief minister realises this. First, it’s an acknowledgement of the problem and that is important. Second, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Montek Singh Ahluwalia with a specific task and clear mandate: How do we increase the state’s own tax revenues from 5.5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to about 8 per cent, which is what it was about 15 years ago. This involves looking at excise reforms and looking for new revenue opportunities, including property taxes.