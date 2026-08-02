Focus of TN Budget will shift to investment from expenditure: Chakravarty

The committee will look only at the revenue side, and this is where I want to highlight how this is a shift. Most people, when they say the finances are bad, look at expenditure. What has gone unnoticed is revenue, and how it has gone down (outside of central devolution).
What are the sectors that it would look at?
I have analysed this. Liquor excise alone in my estimate is short by about ₹35,000 crore a year. In terms of its percentage share in the state’s GSDP, if you compare with Maharashtra or Karnataka, the amount Tamil Nadu should have got through liquor excise, which it was getting 10-15 years ago, is not commensurate with its level of economic activities, and it is because of a variety of reasons, including corruption. Second, it (the panel) will look at whether we can charge excise duties based on alcohol volumes, which is not the case today in Tamil Nadu. Then there is huge scope for reform in property tax and its collection. Third, there is the issue of better monetising state assets, state public-sector undertakings, land banks, and road assets. These are various avenues that the committee would look into.