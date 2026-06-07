Footsteps of a reshuffle at Centre amid signs of a Cabinet overhaul

Why a reshuffle could be around the corner There is precedent: Modi reshuffled and expanded his councils of ministers on July 6, 2016 and July 7, 2021 — just over a month after the governments elected in 2014 and 2019 completed two years in office. In both cases, the announcements were made the previous evening.

Last Thursday, the BJP nominated 11 party leaders from five states for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Missing from the list were Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian, whose terms in the Upper House expire on June 21.

Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, along with by-elections to one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, will take place on June 18. The deadline for filing nominations is June 8. Bittu, a former Congress MP from Punjab, where Assembly elections are due in February-March 2027, is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. Kurian, who hails from Kerala, where Assembly elections concluded in May, represents Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House. Under the Constitution, a minister must be a member of either House of Parliament, or secure membership within six months of appointment.