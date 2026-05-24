From election strategy to Tamil Nadu industries: The rise of S Keerthana

Beyond her professional identity as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist with Showtime Consulting and IPAC, Keerthana was largely unknown even to TVK workers in Chennai. As a political consultant, she had worked closely with incumbent Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and even Vijay’s predecessor M K Stalin.

“She used to fight for what she believed in, came out with unique ideas, and used to execute them with perfection. She even used to bat for local causes highlighted by MLAs during our surveys,” a former colleague of Keerthana’s told Business Standard. It was this style of functioning that led to Andhra’s Telugu Desam Party MLAs like Yeluri Sambasiva Rao wishing her on taking charge as TN’s industries minister. As a professional, she was known for her expertise in youth mobilisation, constituency planning, and social media.