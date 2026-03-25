Govt planning 'special session' to amend women quota Act: Opposition

The Union Cabinet did not take up a draft bill to amend the Women's Reservation Act for approval at its Wednesday meeting, Official sources said.

The Opposition alleged that the government now plans to bring the Bill in Parliament during a “special session” later.

Parliament is set to complete the Budget exercise for 2026-27 by Friday with the Rajya Sabha likely to approve the Finance Bill 2026 that day. Parliament will not sit on Thursday because it is a holiday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the Finance Bill, given its importance, will be taken up on the coming Friday, March 27.