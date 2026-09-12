Home / Politics / Harish Rawat quits all party posts after ED recovers cash from PA's house

Harish Rawat quits all party posts after ED recovers cash from PA's house

The former Uttarakhand chief minister's personal assistant Chandan Singh Jeena was among those searched by the ED, with cash and luxury watches recovered from his premises

Harish Rawat
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat speaks (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 12:59 PM IST
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Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday announced his decision to step down from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and jewellery from his personal assistant's house.

A dozen luxury wristwatches and Rs 32 lakh in cash were seized from the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena during the ED raids undertaken on Thursday.

Jeena is currently serving as a personal assistant (PA) to Rawat and had earlier served as officer on special duty (OSD) during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister during 2014-17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Harish RawatUttarakhandEnforcement Directorate

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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