In UP, BJP reaches for repair kit ahead of Assembly polls to retain power

Employment, another politically sensitive issue, has also featured prominently in the state government’s messaging. On November 6, Adityanath handed appointment letters to 4,543 newly recruited police sub-inspectors. He said his government had recruited 226,000 police personnel in nine-and-a-half years and made more than 950,000 appointments across departments — over twice the number in the preceding 14 years. Forthcoming recruitment includes more than 1,200 revenue officials, 4,200 Home Guards, about 32,000 police constables and head constables, and 25,000 teachers.

The outreach to farmers has been similarly visible. On November 1, Adityanath promised relief for crops damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorms in several districts. Paddy procurement for the 2026-27 kharif marketing year has begun in eastern UP and will run until February 28. The minimum support price is ₹2,441 per quintal for common paddy and ₹2,461 for Grade A. After buying a record 6.2 million tonnes last year, the state aims to procure 6.5 million tonnes through eight agencies and 4,500 centres. Farmers will receive another ₹20 per quintal for unloading, sieving and cleaning.