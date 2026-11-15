In UP, BJP reaches for repair kit ahead of Assembly polls to retain power
With the Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is recalibrating policies, expanding welfare outreach and courting restless voter constituencies to retain power
With the Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is recalibrating policies, expanding welfare outreach and courting restless voter constituencies to retain power
The outreach
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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 10:39 PM IST