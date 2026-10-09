INDIA bloc leaders to meet President Murmu at 8 pm amid row over SIR

INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm Friday in connection with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the President's office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.

The opposition delegation will include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The leaders would first meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 5 pm, and may stage another protest against "vote chori", sources said.

The MPs have been protesting in the national capital demanding Kumar's resignation for the last three days. Opposition leaders had sent a request on October 2 for an appointment with the President. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting. Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches. Intensifying their protest, the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and the CEC through a criminal conspiracy of "vote chori." It was the third consecutive day of protests against the CEC and alleged vote theft by the opposition leaders, who pledged to continue their agitation until the CEC resigns.