Oppn-ruled states to challenge MMDR Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

The Congress on Thursday said states ruled by it and its allies in the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will move the Supreme Court against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which Parliament passed earlier in the day. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on the concluding day of the monsoon session without any significant debate, the Congress said. According to PRS Legislative Research data, the session recorded one of the worst productivity levels for any session in over two decades. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju accused the Congress-led Opposition of “running away” from a debate when the government wanted a discussion. Rijiju said it was unfortunate that elaborate discussions on key Bills could not take place.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the customary end-of-session tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House was adjourned sine die on Thursday morning. Only Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi attended the customary get-together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers were present at the tea party in the Speaker’s chamber. In Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders attended the tea party hosted by Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. The Congress said the government was “scared and rattled” during the session. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that it was “for the first time since 1952 that neither the PM nor the Home Minister were present in either the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha during the entire session”. The PM and home minister were absent barring the first day of the session when the national anthem was sung and the last day when the national song, Vande Mataram, was recited, he said.

On the first day of the session on July 20, police baton charged and tear-gassed protestors during their march to Parliament. Five days later, on July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister. The Opposition demanded that Shah make a statement on the alleged police brutalities on protesters. It also demanded a discussion on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On Thursday morning, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha within minutes of its convening with the recitation of the national song, and did not read out the customary valedictory address in which he highlights the performance and productivity of the House.

In his valedictory address, Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan expressed “deep concern” over disruptions that “derailed” the business of the Upper House during the session. Last week, the Rajya Sabha Chairman had asked Rijiju to “echo the sentiments” of the House to Union Home Minister Shah that he should come to the House. Ramesh said Opposition unity was on display during the session, and secured five achievements. These were: the government being unable to table the 'One Nation, One Election’ constitution amendment, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, and a constitutional amendment Bill that proposed that the prime minister or a chief minister be removed from office automatically if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days. It referred the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment), or FCRA Bill, to a joint committee, and it could not bring the Constitution Amendment Bill involving delimitation.