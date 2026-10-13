INDIA bloc vows to fight 'vote chori', reclaim Jantar Mantar protest site

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday vowed to fight unitedly for the "restoration of democracy" in the country and bring to justice those responsible for "vote chori", with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that political resistance would continue.

The Opposition leaders, along with civil society members, got together at Gandhi's residence to discuss the future strategy of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and "vote chori". They also discussed the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for holding protests, with Gandhi saying "we are going to challenge the decision".

Opposition leaders have already taken to the streets through a series of protests and have knocked at the doors of President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court of India by filing a joint petition against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Gandhi stressed that irrespective of the role institutions play, political and people's resistance will continue and triumph. The assertions were made after INDIA bloc leaders and MPs of 17 parties, some members of civil society and student organisations attended a gathering over tea hosted by Gandhi at his 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha of the RJD, Mahua Maji (JMM), Harendra Malik, Anand Bhadauria and Mohibullah Nadvi (SP), M A Baby (CPI-M), D Raja and P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), AISA chief Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), Sagarika Ghose and Mahua Moitra (TMC), were among those in attendance. Civil society members Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav attended the event as well.

Addressing reporters jointly, INDIA bloc MPs vowed to continue the fight against alleged "vote chori" in a united manner. "We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests, there is one singular protest and the protest has one mission -- 'restoration of democracy in India'. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, the election system has been destroyed, the Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule," Rahul Gandhi said, flanked by party chief Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders. "The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now, the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea," the former Congress chief said.

"The people who have done this -- Mr Modi, who is the main architect, Mr Amit Shah, who is the implementer, Mr Gyanesh Kumar and others -- they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it," Gandhi said. "This is not about us, this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India, and we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you, are going to fight to the end to restore democratic process in this country," Gandhi said.

He also referred to "a lady who is hiding right now in Dehradun" as one of those behind "vote chori". He did not name anyone. Asked about the Opposition leaders moving court, Gandhi said the leaders have extreme respect for the Supreme Court, for the Chief Justice of India and for the judicial system. "They have a role to play, we hope they will play that role, but, we are also political people and no matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role, or does not play a role, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue and it will triumph," Gandhi added.

After the meeting lasting over one and a half hours at Gandhi's residence, Kharge said senior leaders of the INDIA bloc discussed the prevailing situation and how to carry forward the campaign to seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said everyone had seen the manner in which the CEC tried to "crush" democracy at the behest of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and the BJP. "We all are united to save democracy and are ready to make any sacrifice," he said, adding that fear was evident in the government after it denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site. CPI general secretary D Raja said people were angry and were demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. He said the government cannot suppress the movement and vowed to fight for the restoration of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

CPI-M general secretary M A Baby said, "We will take our protest forward. The government first committed vote chori and is now involved in stealing the Jantar Mantar protest site". NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule said the Constitution is in danger and the united fight against "vote chori" will continue. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Kumar acted as a "mafia" and had "criminalised the entire system". TMC MP Sagarika Ghose alleged that the Gyanesh Kumar-headed Election Commission is destroying free and fair elections in India and said the West Bengal government is "illegitimate" as it is in power through a stolen mandate.