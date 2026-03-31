India strengthening its role as reliable chip supplier in global market: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kaynes Semicon's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand on Tuesday and said India is strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market.

He said the inauguration of the facility strengthens India's push towards self-reliance, which marks a landmark step in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Modi said India's decision to join the Pax Silica initiative aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals.

Calling the development a moment of pride as an Indian company has joined the global semiconductor supply chain, Modi said this is not just the time of economic competition but a time to shape the future tech landscape.