Infra push meets fiscal reality in Assam ahead of Assembly elections

According to a recent statement from the Union Ministry of Finance, ₹49,725 crore has been budgeted for Assam under tax devolution for the upcoming cycle, while ₹29,548 crore was provided as grants-in-aid during FY26. The state’s financial transparency has come under scrutiny following the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) State Finances Audit Report for 2023-24, tabled in November 2025. The report suggests that Assam’s actual fiscal health is more precarious than officially reported due to significant accounting misclassifications. Specifically, the revenue deficit was understated by ₹6,559.74 crore; the corrected deficit stands at ₹9,188.15 crore rather than the reported ₹2,628.41 crore. Similarly, the fiscal deficit was understated by ₹815.62 crore, bringing the actual figure to ₹21,670.31 crore.