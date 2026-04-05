Jobs, empowerment and more: Unpacking manifestos in poll-bound states

Women are at the heart of the manifesto of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), TN’s ruling party which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls. It has promised to double the women welfare support amount to ₹2,000 under its Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai if it were to return to power. Currently, 13.1 million receive the monthly support. In another outreach attempt, the DMK has proposed the ‘Illatharasi scheme’, under which it will provide coupons worth ₹8,000 for the purchase or replacement of household appliances, such as washing machines, refrigerators, induction stoves, and mixer-grinders. “This money will be spent in local shops, support small businesses and will keep the economy moving,” a DMK spokesperson said. In Tamil, ‘Ilatharasi’ means ‘queen of the house’ and refers to a woman head of the family.