CPI sticks to demand for Deputy Leader of Opposition post in Kerala: Rajan

CPI MLA K Rajan on Saturday said the party continues to stand by its demand for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

The CPI, the second-largest constituent of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has been pressing for the post since the new Assembly session commenced following the recent elections.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said the party's stand on the issue remains unchanged.

"You may not have heard my name being discussed for the post. But the party has raised the demand for the post. The party secretary has stated our position and we continue to stick to that stand," Rajan said.