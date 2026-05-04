Home / Politics / Kerala election results: UDF's welfare dreams amid fiscal headwinds

Kerala election results: UDF's welfare dreams amid fiscal headwinds

UDF's expansive welfare promises in Kerala face scrutiny as high debt, fiscal deficit and limited capital spending raise questions on sustainability

polls, elections, voters, votes
premium
Representative Image
Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 12:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The United Democratic Front’s (UDF’s) manifesto promises five “Indira guarantees” to Kerala’s voters, including ₹1,000 monthly aid for collegegoing women, increasing monthly welfare pensions to ₹3,000 and ₹25 lakh health cover for each household. But Kerala’s debt-to-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio stood above 34 per cent in 2024-25 and is projected to remain elevated in the next two financial years. Moreover, its fiscal deficit widened to 3.86 per cent of GSDP in FY25, marginally above the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act limit of 3.5 per cent. 
The state’s own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio has also remained flat at around 6 per cent for a decade. It constitutes around 60 per cent of total revenue receipts.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The recusal question: Arvind Kejriwal plea sharpens bias vs duty debate

Premium

1,123 defections in 15 years: AAP exits spotlight political churn

Punjab Police book ex-AAP MP Sandeep Pathak after BJP switch: Reports

If SIR affects WB polls, it would set a dangerous precedent: Omar Abdullah

EC approves 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as official name for Kavitha's party

Topics :KeralaKerala Assemblywelfare schemes

First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story