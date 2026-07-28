Lok Sabha takes up anti-paper leak Bill, Oppn slams action on protesters

In her 29-minute speech, Congress’ Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s Instagram posts following the protests. She said the PM should change his “dil ka angle” instead of camera angles if he wanted to win over GenZ. She slammed the government over the alleged use of teargas and batons against students. “Why was it necessary to fire teargas shells at students, to rain lathis on them? Why was it necessary to humiliate young girls by tearing their clothes and to have them beaten mercilessly? Why was it necessary to fire pellet guns and AK-47s at the country’s youth? Are they terrorists?” the Congress general secretary asked.