Maharashtra to remove ₹2 lakh cap in farm loan waiver scheme: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state government has removed the Rs 2 lakh ceiling on overdue loans under the state's farm loan waiver scheme.

Speaking in the State Assembly during a debate on the opposition-sponsored 'Last Week Motion', he said the change would benefit thousands of farmers who were earlier left out because their dues exceeded the limit.

Cut-off period extended

Fadnavis also said the scheme, which earlier covered overdue loans up to the 2025-26 financial year, will now include dues outstanding till 2026-27.

The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme' is expected to benefit around 56 lakh farmers, he said.

Government defends scheme Defending the loan waiver, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the measure was aimed at helping financially-distressed farmers regain access to institutional credit. He said such loan waivers do not make farmers prosperous but help prevent them from falling into the hands of private moneylenders. The BJP-led government could have delayed the decision as there are no elections until 2029, but chose to introduce the scheme because of farmers' financial difficulties, he added. Support for farmers The CM said the state provides an annual electricity subsidy of about Rs 25,000 crore to farmers, while agriculture department subsidy schemes have a combined outlay of around Rs 95,000 crore.

Rejecting criticism that only Rs 12,000 crore-Rs 13,000 crore would be disbursed and that 3.6 million farmers would miss out, he said the scheme would provide assistance worth Rs 36,000 crore to 5.6 million farmers. Changes from earlier scheme Fadnavis said the 2019 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme had limited eligibility to overdue loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. Farmers whose dues exceeded the cap by even one rupee were not eligible. He added that beneficiaries of the 2017 loan waiver were excluded from the 2019 Mahatma Phule scheme, while farmers covered under the 2008 national farm loan waiver were also excluded from Maharashtra's 2009 scheme.

Around 320,000 farmers benefited under the 2019 scheme, he said, adding that Maharashtra is the only state to have implemented major farm loan waivers in 2017, 2020 and 2026. Balance between relief and banking The CM, however, cautioned that repeated loan waivers could encourage delayed repayments and affect the financial health of cooperative banks. He said the government considered excluding beneficiaries of previous loan waivers from future schemes but decided to balance farmer relief with the interests of the banking system. Fadnavis said the government had consulted representatives of the banking sector before the scheme was finalised. He added that the state plans to spend Rs 20,000 crore in the first year, Rs 22,000 crore in the second year and Rs 25,000 crore thereafter as part of its overall support to the farm sector.