Mayawati 'frees' nephew Akash Anand from BSP after father-in-law's exit

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said her nephew Akash Anand has been "completely freed" from the party, shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics.

She questioned whether Anand, whose personal and family interests she said appeared to outweigh his political career and the party's interests, could effectively work for the BSP while remaining "double-minded".

Mayawati said Anand's failure to repost her earlier X post showed his greater attachment to family ties than the BSP and its movement.

"Therefore, the people in the party feel that just as he was relieved of all the important responsibilities of the post of national coordinator on September 3, 2026, he should now also be completely freed from the party from today. Therefore, if Akash Anand wants to remain independent in the party, he is free to do so; that is, he has now been completely freed from the party," Mayawati posted on X.