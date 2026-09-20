Meat of the matter: BJP's imprint on Durga Puja in West Bengal

From debates on whether Durga Puja can be called ‘Sharadotsab (autumn festival) to whether a pandal traditionally has a ‘theme’, to ‘Bageshwar Baba’ taking exception to the consumption of non-vegetarian food during the nine-day festivities — there is no dearth of talking points ahead of the first Durga Puja under the Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal.

Earlier this month, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, may have gotten a taste of just how contentious that combination can be. At a three-day Hanumant Katha programme in Howrah’s Liluah, he criticised the consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. “There is one thing I don’t like about West Bengal. Non-vegetarian food is consumed behind Durga Puja pandals. Dirty food is cooked,” Shastri said on September 5. He went on to call those who ate non-vegetarian food during the Puja pakhandis (those who put up a show of being religious).